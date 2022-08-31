Birthday Club
Kane Brown announces tour stop in Evansville

Kane Brown announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the US next year.
Kane Brown announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the US next year.(The Ford Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kane Brown has announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the US next year.

The second stop of the tour is at the Ford Center in Evansville on March 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday September 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

You can register now at kanebrownmusic.com for a pre-sale that begins Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 6 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, September 8 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets for Drunk or Dreaming will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 9, at 10 a.m.

Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will join on select dates. The release did not say who will be with Brown at the Evansville show.

Brown just became the first male country artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.

