Hopkins Co. man charged with rape and other sex crimes

(Arizona's Family)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police have charged a man with rape, sexual abuse, possession child explicit videos/pictures, and use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Police say they started their investigation of 20-year-old Calvin Browning last week. They say they found that he had sexual contact with two different juveniles. They say he was also in possession of child pornography.

He’s been arrested, but his mugshot was not yet available at the time of this report.

