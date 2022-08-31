Henderson Co. repeats as Junior Chef Champion

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Junior Chef Team took home the annual high school culinary competition for the second year in a row.

Officials tell us they took down Bath County in the Farm to School Junior Chef program during the Kentucky State Fair.

We’re told the Henderson County team prepared its “Awesome Chicken and Veggie Bowl” for the competition.

Each member of the team received a $10,000 scholarship offer from Sullivan University.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture say Henderson County will go on to compete in the Southeast Region Junior Chef Competition in May.

Junior Chef encourages participating students to learn how to cook by using local ingredients to prepare healthy meals while teaching students about agriculture, marketing, organization, teamwork, and community involvement.

