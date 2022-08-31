Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson Co. repeats as Junior Chef Champion

Henderson County High School.
Henderson County High School.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Junior Chef Team took home the annual high school culinary competition for the second year in a row.

Officials tell us they took down Bath County in the Farm to School Junior Chef program during the Kentucky State Fair.

We’re told the Henderson County team prepared its “Awesome Chicken and Veggie Bowl” for the competition.

Each member of the team received a $10,000 scholarship offer from Sullivan University.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture say Henderson County will go on to compete in the Southeast Region Junior Chef Competition in May.

Junior Chef encourages participating students to learn how to cook by using local ingredients to prepare healthy meals while teaching students about agriculture, marketing, organization, teamwork, and community involvement.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

SBA loan assistance center to open for counties including Dubois and Pike
Senator McConnell stops at Henderson's airport
Senator McConnell stops at Henderson's airport
Senator McConnell at the Henderson Airport 8/31/22
Watch Live: Senator McConnell speaking at Henderson Chamber lunch
David Owen
Man facing sex crimes charges in Owensboro