Harrison Warriors react to week two win over powerhouse Jasper football program

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harrison Warriors are celebrating this week after bringing home a week two win over Jasper.

The long touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Asher Horn led the Warriors to a 20-15 defeat over the Jasper Wildcats in week two.

The win notched the Warriors third win in eight meetings with the Wildcats. Before the season started, head coach Mo Sutton said he was determined to bring the Harrison program back up.

He says this win, against the AP poll’s 11th ranked 4A team in the state, is a huge confidence boost.

“We kept playing and that’s the key to our victory against Jasper,” Sutton said. “The week before, we kind of stopped playing and kids kind of got down on themselves. We’ve been known once another team scores, we kind of go in the tank. this week, we kept playing. We always say work wins and we kept working.”

Horn says he was determined to get to the end zone for the win, and the feeling after felt great.

“As soon as I caught that ball, I just knew that I had to get to the end zone and the feeling after it, it just felt good. I was just happy, smiling, enjoying it with the team,” he said.

Harrison sophomore linebacker Jalen Sutton said he felt like the team played exactly how they needed to, as a team.

“We finally played as a team like we should,” he said. “Honestly if we played like that in the second quarter of our first game we should be 2-0 right now, but we played like we were supposed to, executed the job.”

The Warriors face North at home for their week three matchup on Friday night.

