Hancock Co. proposed landfill in early preliminary stages

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hancock County business owner says they want a new landfill to be built. Many people in the local community say they are concerned about the impact this could have on their property values, roadway traffic and family.

GN Excavating & Trucking Corporation CEO Gary Nugent Jr. says the proposed landfill is in the early stages. Nugent says this would be great for the community.

“The expense for getting rid of trash is really high,” Nugent said.

He says constructing a landfill locally could cut down on the costs associated with disposing of trash in the area.

“It would be out of sight and wouldn’t really affect anyone – what we’re doing,” Nugent said.

Some residents in Hancock County say they got word of the potential landfill construction by way of the local newspaper.

14 News spoke with these residents, who say they do not want the potential landfill in their backyard.

”This is our livelihood this is our lives, our children’s lives, our grandchildren’s lives,” Hancock County resident Melissa Thompson said.

Other residents also say they are worried about how the children will be affected by this proposed landfill.

“We need to be more concerned about the kids down there,” Hancock County resident George Bozarth said. “A few years ago, it was in our paper here that they couldn’t get off the school bus without holding their nose and I’m sure a garbage landfill is not going to make things any better.”

Lewisport Mayor Chad Gregory confirms a public meeting on the proposal will be held at the Hancock County Career Center on Monday, September 19 at 6 p.m.

Gregory says he is interested in what everyone has to say. Gregory also says he will be in attendance at the mid-September meeting.

“As a mayor, I have to represent the people that say no and the people that say yes. I have yet to have an individual come to me in favor of,” Gregory said.

14 News asked those who will make the final decision if the proposed landfill will be approved for construction, and they say it is still undetermined.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.