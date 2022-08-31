Free Narcan handed out at overdose awareness event in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday is National Overdose Awareness Day.

Brightview Addiction Center in Henderson is highlighting the issue.

In honor of National Overdose Awareness Day, the center handed out free Narcan with help from the Green River District Health Department.

Officials say in the past year, more than 2,000 people in Kentucky have died from an overdose.

Narcan is sprayed up the nose to stop a person from overdosing, potentially saving a life.

“Time is life in those situations, so whenever you have something like that on hand it can legitimately mean the difference in saving someone’s life,” Sally Moseley with Brightview Henderson Center said.

A local organization called “Matthew 25” was also in attendance on Wednesday encouraging HIV care and prevention.

