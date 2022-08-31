Expert speaks out on abortion bans impact on healthcare for homeless

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With abortion bans now in effect in the Tri-State, many people are having to adjust.

It affects many facets of people’s lives, especially the profoundly impoverished.

It’s important to know that no matter where you stand on the issue of abortion rights, banning them will absolutely change the way we as a region deal with health care and unwanted pregnancy.

For homeless people, experts say understanding how things have changed is crucial.

Executive Director for the National Coalition on Homelessness Donald Whitehead told 14 News on Tuesday that he’s not shy about his position on abortion.

“I’m not a fan of abortion, I don’t believe in abortion, but I don’t think we should be making any rules in any state that determine what a person can do with their body,” Whitehead said.

Regardless of his or anyone’s stance, Whitehead said new bans across the country not only limit abortion access, but also health care access.

He said until now, the only places offering free or cheap sexual care were usually places that provided abortions.

Many of those locations will now close.

“People with the lived experience of being homeless they just don’t have resources to be able to get that treatment from a primary doctor,” he said.

Whitehead said dealing with a live birth on the street with no help can be a death sentence for many women.

He also pointed out that many women who are homeless become pregnant because of rape.

“You take a woman, you leave her outside and the recipe for violence and exploitation, it’s very high. The prevalence is unbelievable,” Whitehead said.

While states like Indiana allow for an abortion in cases of rape and incest, they have to happen within 10 weeks of conception.

For someone extremely poor with limited access to health care, Whitehead said that’s a quick turnaround to find a doctor and schedule a procedure.

Even in consensual cases, Whitehead said women may be forced to carry and then give up a child they would have otherwise wanted because they can’t afford to raise them.

“There’s a fear that something terrible can happen to them and they have no resources they have no alternative to be able to deal with it,” he said.

Whitehead said all of these scenarios are important to keep in mind because they will happen to many women.

Knowing that fact and knowing that there are bans in place, he said it’s important that people who are homeless have some way to prevent the worst possible outcomes.

“We have to make sure that people have the resources they need to take care of their bodies and the bodies of their unborn and even children that are already born,” Whitehead said.

He said guaranteeing maternal health care should be a top priority for every state and every person.

Indiana’s abortion ban is facing legal opposition as of Tuesday.

Clinics and the ACLU have filed a lawsuit to block the ban.

