Evansville author collecting books for Ky. flood victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s going to take a while for all the damage from the Kentucky floods to be repaired.

It’s not just houses that were impacted, but school libraries too.

An Evansville author is hoping to bring books back to the shelves.

Shawna Rodenberg, who has ties to Letcher County, heard about the need.

So she started a book drive, asking people in the community to donate.

Rodenberg says she knows how important stories are in helping to enrich children’s minds.

“We all rely on stories to help us understand the world better, to understand ourselves better. Stories are a comfort. They can take you out of your environment or they can help you more fully inhabit the environment that you are in. So they work magic in so many different ways,” said Rodenberg.

If you want to help, Rodenberg will be set up at Howell Park this Sunday at 3 p.m.

She says you can donate new books, or gently used.

