Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Brilliant Sunshine, Cooler

8/29 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/29 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, patchy fog and sharply cooler with temps dropping into the upper 50s under clear skies. Generous sunshine can be expected along with comfortable humidity as high temps drop into the mid-80s. Tonight, clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, fog early then sunny skies and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s. Thursday night, clear and cool as lows sink to 60-degrees.

Friday, partly sunny and humid as high temps climb to 90-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
8/29 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Cooling into the 50s tonight, warm and sunny Wednesday
14 First Alert Forecast
Clearing, Less Humid
14 First Alert 8/30 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/30 - Midday