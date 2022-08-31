Brilliant Sunshine, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, patchy fog and sharply cooler with temps dropping into the upper 50s under clear skies. Generous sunshine can be expected along with comfortable humidity as high temps drop into the mid-80s. Tonight, clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, fog early then sunny skies and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s. Thursday night, clear and cool as lows sink to 60-degrees.

Friday, partly sunny and humid as high temps climb to 90-degrees.

