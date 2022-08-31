Amy Word to appear in court Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, is set to appear in court Wednesday.

She’s accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony.

Word was arrested last month in connection to a series of drug arrests in the area of her Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street.

Word will appear before Judge Wayne Trockman for a review hearing at 9 a.m.

She is on a leave of absence from the school board.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.