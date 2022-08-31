Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Amy Word to appear in court Wednesday

Amy Word to appear in court Wednesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, is set to appear in court Wednesday.

She’s accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony.

Word was arrested last month in connection to a series of drug arrests in the area of her Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street.

Word will appear before Judge Wayne Trockman for a review hearing at 9 a.m.

She is on a leave of absence from the school board.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial.
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National