Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday

Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the last day on the job for Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady.

Brady told us she’s leaving to spend more time with family, including a new grandbaby.

She was the first female full-service jailer to be awarded the Kentucky Jailer Association’s Jailer of the Year.

Last week, Judge executive Brad Schneider appointed Eddie Vaught to take her place.

Right now, he’s the training officer for the jail.

Voters will pick a new jailer in the upcoming November election.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial.
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National
Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts Thursday at Victoria National