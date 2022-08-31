Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the last day on the job for Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady.

Brady told us she’s leaving to spend more time with family, including a new grandbaby.

She was the first female full-service jailer to be awarded the Kentucky Jailer Association’s Jailer of the Year.

Last week, Judge executive Brad Schneider appointed Eddie Vaught to take her place.

Right now, he’s the training officer for the jail.

Voters will pick a new jailer in the upcoming November election.

