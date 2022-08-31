84-year-old woman ziplines at church picnic.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An 84-year-old Tri-State woman checked off another item on her bucket list.

Rhonda Roberts sent us a video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic.

Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic over the weekend at Camp Carson.

Shirley is a few months shy of 85.

Roberts says Shirley had bypass surgery almost five years ago and a stroke two years later, but that’s not stopping her.

The next item to check off is a hot air balloon ride.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.