84-year-old woman ziplines at church picnic
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An 84-year-old Tri-State woman checked off another item on her bucket list.
Rhonda Roberts sent us a video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic.
Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic over the weekend at Camp Carson.
Shirley is a few months shy of 85.
Roberts says Shirley had bypass surgery almost five years ago and a stroke two years later, but that’s not stopping her.
The next item to check off is a hot air balloon ride.
