Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

84-year-old woman ziplines at church picnic

84-year-old woman ziplines at church picnic
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An 84-year-old Tri-State woman checked off another item on her bucket list.

Rhonda Roberts sent us a video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic.

Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic over the weekend at Camp Carson.

Shirley is a few months shy of 85.

Roberts says Shirley had bypass surgery almost five years ago and a stroke two years later, but that’s not stopping her.

The next item to check off is a hot air balloon ride.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
Amy Word
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Latest News

Evansville man sentenced to federal prison in child sexual abuse material case
84-year-old woman ziplines at church picnic.
84-year-old woman ziplines at church picnic
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday