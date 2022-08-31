7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say

Birthday Club
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy in Arizona is accused of bringing two guns and ammunition to school Monday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the elementary school after someone reported a second-grade student had a weapon in his backpack.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a gun and ammo inside the student’s bag. Ultimately, a second gun was discovered as well.

Authorities called his parents and ultimately referred him to juvenile court.

The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the boy got the guns.

