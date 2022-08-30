Wife charged in husband’s shooting makes court appearance

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest in Mt. Vernon claims it was an accident.

Melissa Wade was in court Tuesday. She requested a lower bond.

It was set at $500,000 cash, and she’s ordered to have no contact with Herbert Wade.

She’ll be formally charged Thursday at 1 p.m.

Troopers say Herbert Wade was shot in the chest Friday night. They say Melissa Wade is the shooter, and also shot herself in the leg.

According to Melissa Wade’s arrest affidavit, she called 911 and at first said she didn’t know who shot her husband.

It shows she then told police she had been in an argument with Herbert about him wanting to go to bed because he had to work early.

She tells officers she reached over into her nightstand, got the gun, and shot him. She says she doesn’t know why.

The affidavit shows she told officers she didn’t mean to hurt Herbert, and they had never been physically violent with each other.

According to the affidavit, a boy was staying at the home at the time. He tells officers he heard the shots, saw Herbert on the floor, went back into his room, locked the door, and escaped out the window.

Authorities say he ran to a nearby hotel for help.

A woman, who tells us she was there at the time, says the boy looked extremely traumatized, and it’s not the first time he’s had to escape the window of the home.

She says he was there when the house caught fire in 2018.

Officials tell us Herbert Wade’s injuries were life threatening, but he seems to be improving.

