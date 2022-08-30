Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Western Ky. receives $1.2 million in library funding

Library books on a shelf.
Library books on a shelf.(WNEM TV5)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Several western Kentucky libraries are getting some extra funds.

Governor Andy Beshear says the Commonwealth got more than $1.2 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

The federal program helps with communities’ need for remote learning.

Daviess County Public Library, Ohio County Public Library, Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, and Muhlenberg County Public Library are all recipients.

It will cover the costs of laptop and tablet computers, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Evansville in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
Gene Hoover.
Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal
Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
Caught on cam: Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
Deadly Allendale home explosion
2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion

Latest News

19-yr-old arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman
19-year-old arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
19-yr-old arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman
19-yr-old arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman
Construction on new Warrick Co. pickleball courts starts Tues. night
Construction on new Warrick Co. pickleball courts starts Tues. night