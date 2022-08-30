Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds

Experts say most important part of money management is to be a team
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Following a pandemic slowdown the past two years, 2022 is expected to be a record year for marriages.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said along with budgeting for a wedding, couples should also plan for how they will budget their life together.

Johnson said the most important thing for couples is to be a team.

“Whether you do everything together or you keep your account separate, the most important thing is just to have some sort of game plan that both partners are comfortable with and open with and committed to sticking to,” Johnson advised.

Johnson had two other important tips for newlyweds:

Get into the habit of saving as much money as possible, as early in the marriage as possible:  Johnson said he has never had a client regret saving too much money.

Don’t be afraid to deviate from your peer group: While some may be rushing to buy a new house or new car or expensive vacation, do what’s best for your family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey McGillicuddy
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
Gene Hoover.
Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Generic police lights
Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting
Melissa Wade
Wife charged in husband’s shooting makes court appearance
Michael Bishop
Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle