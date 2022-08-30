Warrick Co. man accused of stealing from employer, facing 27 theft charges

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on 27 counts of theft.

According to an affidavit, Kenneth Enlow used a Devine Custom Painting company card at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts to buy items not connected to the painting business.

David Devine says he employed Enlow to perform maintenance on work vans.

The affidavit reads, in 2021, there were 26 instances where tools or parts were purchased and then returned for cash totaling more than $59,000.

Enlow was being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail, but has since been released on a $1,500 bond.

