Union Co. officials encourage residents to sign up for internet notifications

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County officials are encouraging Kenergy customers, who are interested in internet service, to sign up for notifications.

They say if you are interested, you need to sign up for notifications to see when internet service will be available in your area.

They say it is free to sign up for notifications.

To sign up, call 844-542-6663 or go to ConexonConnect.com and select Kenergy from the drop-down menu.

Officials say the more county residents they have signed up, the better the chance of having one of the first installations.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.