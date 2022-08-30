Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville overnight. They say the man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Authorities say the second victim from the Allendale house explosion has died from her injuries.

Tri-State families are remembering loved ones lost in last week’s mass shooting in Henderson. They say it’s been an agonizing experience that’s left them with a lot of questions.

NASA is eyeing a new date for the Artemis 1 space launch. They say Friday is looking like a good opportunity after yesterday’s launch was scrubbed.

