Tri-State 84-year-old checks ziplining off bucket list

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some of us are looking forward to fall, one Tri-State woman is making the most of summer.

Rhonda Roberts sent us this video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic.

Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic this weekend at Camp Carson.

Shirley is a few months shy of 85-years-young, and ziplining was on her bucket list.

Roberts says Shirley had bypass surgery almost five years ago and a stroke two years later, but that’s not stopping her from living life to the fullest.

The next item to check off - a hot air balloon ride.

