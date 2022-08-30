Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2.

Angelo St. Louis, North: The standout running back led the Huskies to a shutout victory over Memorial, rushing 32 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns, in North’s 14-0 win over the Tigers. He also accounted for over 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Huskies week one game against Castle.

Liam Stone, North Posey: The quarterback had a combined 236 total yards, completing three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, in the Vikings 53-14 win over Princeton.

Elijah Wagner, Bosse: The quarterback led the Bulldogs to a 26-13 win over Central by completing 11-of-18 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns while also accounting for 61 rushing yards.

Decker Renfrow, Daviess County: The wide receiver and defensive back had an impressive game on both sides of the ball. He caught four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, and he intercepted four passes and returned one of them for a touchdown in the Panthers 32-13 win over Owensboro Catholic.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Viewers can watch Touchdown Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m. (WFIE)

You can also find the sports app by searching "14Sports WFIE" in your app store.

