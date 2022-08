OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Road in Owensboro will be closed from Linden Avenue to Oak Park Drive starting Tuesday.

Then on Thursday, the same road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Oak Park Drive.

The city of Owensboro says these closures will last three days.

Detours will be in place.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.