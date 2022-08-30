Birthday Club
Rain Ending, Less Humid

By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will sweep out the remaining showers early this morning under cloudy skies. In the wake of the front, skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon as high temps drop into the mid-80s with lower humidity. Tonight, clear and cooler as lows drop into the upper 50s to 60-degrees.

Wednesday, patchy fog early...sunny skies can be expected along with comfortable humidity as high temps only reach the lower 80s to mid-80s. Wednesday night, clear skies as lows drop back into the lower 60s.

Thursday, fog early then sunny skies and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

