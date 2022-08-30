Owensboro library to be rededicated following remodel

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Addie Talbott Memorial Library has gotten an upgrade and will soon have a rededication to go with it.

That library is located inside H.L. Neblett Community Center.

Officials say through a grant provided by Atmos Energy, the library will get 247 new books as well as furniture, paint and accessories to finish off the remodeled library room.

The dedication is set to happen on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.