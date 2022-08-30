Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro library to be rededicated following remodel

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Addie Talbott Memorial Library has gotten an upgrade and will soon have a rededication to go with it.

That library is located inside H.L. Neblett Community Center.

Officials say through a grant provided by Atmos Energy, the library will get 247 new books as well as furniture, paint and accessories to finish off the remodeled library room.

The dedication is set to happen on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Evansville in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
Gene Hoover.
Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal
Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
Caught on cam: Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
1 killed in French Lick plane crash

Latest News

EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up
Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim
Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim
2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion
2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion
Warrick Co. man accused of stealing from employer, facing 27 theft charges