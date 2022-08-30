OrchardGate Apartments offering $5k reward for information in recent robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The property manager of OrchardGate Apartments, Paul Ballew, says when he came into work on Monday, he noticed things were out of place.

The garage door was open, the golf carts had been moved, and his office looked like it had been ransacked.

He says all their specialty tools that maintenance crews use to fix air conditioners and heaters were taken, and the more expensive tools seemed to be the target.

”I mean, they’re big ticket items. A concrete saw is a thousand dollars alone, you know, then you have multiple other tools that are just gone and as time goes by, you notice other things gone.”

Ballew believes this was a job for more than one person because of how heavy the tools were that were taken.

He says nearly $10,000 worth is now gone.

Evansville Police took fingerprints of the area and the security camera footage is being reviewed, but Ballew says an act like this really frustrates him and his maintenance crew.

“It’s discouraging to the workers because they feel like they’re just having to do a job without tools. So, yesterday I had to just go get some tools from Lowes just so we could operate through the day. You know, it’s just ridiculous that we’re I guess living in a world of desperate people who do desperate things.”

He says this wasn’t the first time they’ve been robbed, but having it happen again speaks to the crime increase in the city.

”You know, crime needs to be stopped. You know, I live by a code of just do the right thing. If you need something, like my dad taught me, go get a job.”

The owner of OrchardGate Apartments is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can lead them to the suspect.

If you have any information call police or the OrchardGate Apartments office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.