Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a Mt. Vernon Police officer.

Several agencies confirm the officer was involved in a crash Friday night.

It was while crews were responding to the scene of a shooting.

Troopers tell us so far, there has not been an arrest.

We will provide more information once it’s confirmed.

