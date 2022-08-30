Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a Mt. Vernon Police officer.

Several agencies confirm the officer was involved in a crash Friday night.

It was while crews were responding to the scene of a shooting.

Troopers tell us so far, there has not been an arrest.

We will provide more information once it’s confirmed.

