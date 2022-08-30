Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a Mt. Vernon Police officer.
Several agencies confirm the officer was involved in a crash Friday night.
It was while crews were responding to the scene of a shooting.
[Related: Wife charged in husband’s shooting makes court appearance]
Troopers tell us so far, there has not been an arrest.
We will provide more information once it’s confirmed.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.