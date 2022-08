EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new gas station is in the works on Lynch Road.

The developer tells us it’s a Huck’s station between Hitch and Peters Road and Maxx Road.

It’s on the next Area Plan Commission agenda.

We’ve reached out to Huck’s to find out a timeline of when construction could start and when it could open.

