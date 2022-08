MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department is holding a free Monkeypox vaccine clinic this week.

That’s set for Thursday, September 1 at Central Baptist Church at 110 Wilson Downing Road.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You must register for the vaccine here.

Officials say masks are required.

