Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville overnight.

Police say a woman called 911 around 2 Tuesday morning, saying a man in her SUV was shot.

Officers found them at the gas station on the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood near UE.

Officials with EPD say they don’t believe it happened there.

Officers say there were several shots fired calls about an hour earlier from Henning and Grand Avenue.

Police are looking into the possibility they might be related.

Police say the man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Both were not cooperative with police questioning.

We’ll be checking for an update as the morning continues.

