Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating.

They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper.

The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13.

Officials tell us the new location has added capacity to serve the community.

It will also have an in-wall BMV Connect kiosk and an additional customer service station, giving the branch a total of seven stations.

The final day at the old location will be Saturday, September 10.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.