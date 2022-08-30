Birthday Club
Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation working to raise money for Honor Guard

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation is hoping to help raise money for a new bus.

Officials say the bus will be used by American Legion Honor Guard to travel to funeral services of military veterans.

The honor guard performs military rites to honor veterans and comfort families.

Kin Christopher with the Veterans Memorial Foundation says the vehicle they have now is old and no longer safe to operate.

“It’s getting to the point where if they use the old bus, they don’t know if they’ll get to the funeral, and I don’t know if they’ll make it back,” Christopher said. “It’s in that type of bad shape, so this new one will not only impact the American league as a whole but certainly the honor guard.”

For those who are interested in donating toward the new bus, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

