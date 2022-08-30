Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson Lions Club gives more than $28k in grants to community

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One community organization spent their Tuesday giving back.

The Henderson Lions Club gave more than 20 grants totaling to $28,750.

Officials say the money will help local non-profits continue to serve people in Henderson.

Marsha’s Place Pregnancy Resource Center is one of those non-profits benefitting.

The Executive Director of Marsha’s Place says the grant will help them continue to provide services for their clients.

”This is going have a huge impact, especially for pregnant moms who are participating in our learn to earn program,” Jared Marshall said. “This money is going go toward providing maternity clothing for those moms at no cost.”

Marshall says the center helps 500 to 600 clients a year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey McGillicuddy
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
Gene Hoover.
Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana

Latest News

3 Tri-State veterans inducted into Ky. Veterans Hall of Fame
Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation working to raise money for Honor Guard
Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation working to raise money for Honor Guard
Bond set at $500K for suspect in Henderson mass shooting
Bond set at $500K for suspect in Henderson mass shooting
Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting
Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting
Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation working to raise money for Honor Guard
Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation working to raise money for Honor Guard