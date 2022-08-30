Henderson Lions Club gives more than $28k in grants to community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One community organization spent their Tuesday giving back.

The Henderson Lions Club gave more than 20 grants totaling to $28,750.

Officials say the money will help local non-profits continue to serve people in Henderson.

Marsha’s Place Pregnancy Resource Center is one of those non-profits benefitting.

The Executive Director of Marsha’s Place says the grant will help them continue to provide services for their clients.

”This is going have a huge impact, especially for pregnant moms who are participating in our learn to earn program,” Jared Marshall said. “This money is going go toward providing maternity clothing for those moms at no cost.”

Marshall says the center helps 500 to 600 clients a year.

