Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 941 cases over last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 941 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 168 more cases than the week prior.

There were 397 in Daviess County, 235 in Henderson County, 104 in Ohio County, 65 in Hancock County, 63 in Union County, 61 in Webster County and 16 in McLean County.

Officials say there were seven COVID-19 deaths reported. They say those included two residents of Daviess County, two residents of Ohio County, a resident of Henderson County, a resident of McLean County and a resident of Webster County.

The newly reported cases were investigated between August 22 and August 28.

Kentucky COVID community levels by county from August 26. (Kentucky Department for Public Health)

