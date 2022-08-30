Former Reitz football state champion coach John Hart named Indianapolis Colts week two ‘Coach of the Week’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Mount Carmel and Reitz football coach John Hart won the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week award as the head coach of Brownsburg High School.

In week two, Hart led the Bulldogs to an impressive 42-35 win over the defending IHSAA Class 6A state champions, Indianapolis Cathedral, ending the Fighting Irish’s seven-game win streak.

Hart is the sixth winningest coach in Indiana history with 318 wins. He guided Reitz to the 2007 Class 4A state championship.

This is the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana and it is the third time Hart has received the award.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.