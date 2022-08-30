EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week.
Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony.
She was arrested in July in connection to a series of drug arrests in the vicinity of her Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street.
Word will appear before Judge Wayne Trockman for a review hearing Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
