EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week.

Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony.

[Previous Story: EVSC board approves Amy Word’s request for leave of absence]

She was arrested in July in connection to a series of drug arrests in the vicinity of her Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street.

Word will appear before Judge Wayne Trockman for a review hearing Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

[Related Story: Amy Word releases statement about arrest]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.