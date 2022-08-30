Birthday Club
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

Amy Word
Amy Word
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week.

Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony.

She was arrested in July in connection to a series of drug arrests in the vicinity of her Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street.

Word will appear before Judge Wayne Trockman for a review hearing Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

