Evansville’s recycling program suspended this week due to equipment issues

Recyclables at the Evansville recycling facility.
(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city’s recycling program is suspended this week.

Officials say that’s due to equipment problems.

We’re told the baling matching at Tri-State Resource Recovery is not operational and parts to repair it may not be available until later this week.

Residential recycling collections are expected to resume on Tuesday, September 6 on the regular recycling schedule for “Week A.”

Recycling collections for “Week B” will resume on Monday, September 12.

Officials say if you need to get rid of recyclables before the next scheduled collection day, city residents can drop off their recyclables at the Laubscher Meadows Convenience Center.

You can do that from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

