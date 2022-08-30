Birthday Club
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced

Maeling Smith.
Maeling Smith.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer has been sentenced.

Maeling Smith pleaded guilty earlier this month to resisting law enforcement with a use of a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

She was arrested in May of 2021 for dragging an officer while he tried to place her in custody.

The officer was dragged for about a block. Once he broke free, officers say the car ran over his arm, and he was taken to the hospital.

Court records show Smith was sentenced Monday to a total of three years.

It will be served on probation if Smith pays $1,344.04 in restitution, has random drug screens, is evaluated for anger management and mental health, and doesn’t drive without a license.

If the terms are violated, records show Smith’s sentence will be served in jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

