Evansville Otters superfan passes away

By Tamar Sher and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Otters superfan, Bruce Pittman has died. His family confirmed his passing on Monday.

Otters players nicknamed Pittman their “secret weapon”. You might recognize him as the man who sat in his wheelchair behind the Otter’s dugout.

Pittman was rarely without his jersey that labeled him the secret weapon, or his famous cow bell.

He told our 14 News team in the past that he’d been hanging around Bosse Field for those games since 2001.

The Otters posted on social media saying they are keeping his family in their thoughts.

