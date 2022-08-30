EPD Chief reacts to recent area shootings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a string of recent shootings, Evansville police say people have been asking them what is being done about the violence.

EPD says a small number of people cause, or are connected to, a majority of violent crimes in the area. They say short jail stays and cheap bonds keep them from being locked up for long.

Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin estimates 90% of violent crime is committed, or connected to, 1-2% of the local population.

He says EPD often deals with the same people over and over again.

“I understand lesser bonds on somebody that maybe has a marijuana charge on them, but if you’re out here committing a crime and you have a gun in your hand, you need to be locked away for a while,” said Bolin.

As an example, he shared information on 12 people (without giving identifying information) who have been involved in Evansville violence over the past year. One 21-year-old subject has been arrested 44 times, including multiple firearm offences that carry light sentences and low bond.

Chief Bolin says EPD works to prevent violent crime with programs like Cops Connecting with Kids, but they can’t do it all themselves.

“As parents, grandparents, community members, if we see kids or young people that are doing a lot of the wrong things, I think we can help lessen their chances of being a victim by helping them get out of that lifestyle that they’re living and offering them help and guidance,” said Bolin.

He says people can lessen their chances of being the victim of violent crime by not breaking the law or associating with those who do. He says we all have a responsibility to stop violence.

“It’s not a matter of ‘what are the police doing?’ we’re doing it over and over and over,” said Bolin. “We just need others to step up and do their part in it as well.”

Chief Bolin says violent crime may continue to happen until the community becomes more involved helping those in need. To see the full list of information Chief Bolin shared, see his Facebook post below.

