Crews working water main break on Reitz Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water crews are working a water main break on Reitz Hill.

Officials tell us that is in the area of Sonntag and Forest Avenue.

They say EVSC has been notified about possible water pressure issues at Reitz High School.

According to officials, a section of the water main has been shut down and about 15 homes are without water at this time.

A boil advisory will likely be issued when water service is restored.

