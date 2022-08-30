Cooling into the 50s tonight, warm and sunny Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The scattered rain yesterday through early this morning was feast or famine. Some areas of the Tri-State received upwards of 3″ of rain while others never saw a drop. The official rain gauge at the Evansville Regional Airport only measured 0.1″ of rain.

Those showers and storms were due to a cold front that pushed through the Tri-State earlier today, changing our wind direction and ushering in cooler, drier air from the north-northwest. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine, but the humidity is noticeably lower, so the heat index has not been a concern today.

As that cooler air continues to spread across our region, temperatures will fall out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° under clear skies. Some areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Wednesday morning, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.

Any fog we do see should burn off fairly quickly once the sun rises. We will have wall-to-wall sunshine Wednesday with an occasional light breeze from the northwest, high temperatures in the mid 80s and comfortable humidity. Beautiful weather to close out the month of August! Wednesday night will be clear and calm with lows in the low 60s. Once again, some patchy fog will be possible.

A high pressure system will be right on top of the Tri-State on Thursday, bringing us calm and sunny weather. Without the cool breeze from the north to cool us off, our temperatures will climb a little higher under all that sunshine, topping out in the upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

As that high pressure system moves off to the east, our winds will star to pick back up, but now they will be bringing warmer air up from the south as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday through Sunday but may drop just a couple of degrees back into the mid to upper 80s by Labor Day. Although we will see a few more clouds, our weather still looks mostly sunny from Friday through the middle of next week. However, a few isolated pop-up showers may develop in the heat of the day.

