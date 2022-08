WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts starts Tuesday night in Warrick County.

The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana will break ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road.

That’s at 6:30 p.m. at the future site.

The project will add 10 courts to the park.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.