Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bond set at $500K for suspect in Henderson mass shooting

Kenneth Gibbs.
Kenneth Gibbs.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting four people at a shelter in Henderson, killing two of them, was in court Tuesday morning for his arraignment.

Kenneth Gibbs pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at half a million dollars.

A preliminary hearing has been set for September 14 at 1:30 p.m.

[Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim]

The shooting happened Thursday night at Harbor House Christian Center.

Chad Holmes and Steven Wathen were killed. The Harbor House pastor tells us the third victim was released from the hospital this weekend, and the fourth should be released in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey McGillicuddy
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
Gene Hoover.
Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal
Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
Caught on cam: Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
Deadly Allendale home explosion
2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine
Muhlenberg Co. Health Dept. holding Monkeypox vaccine clinic
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 941 cases over last week
YouthBuild Evansville holds graduation ceremony.
YouthBuild Evansville holds graduation ceremony
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced