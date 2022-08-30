Bond set at $500K for suspect in Henderson mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting four people at a shelter in Henderson, killing two of them, was in court Tuesday morning for his arraignment.

Kenneth Gibbs pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at half a million dollars.

A preliminary hearing has been set for September 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The shooting happened Thursday night at Harbor House Christian Center.

Chad Holmes and Steven Wathen were killed. The Harbor House pastor tells us the third victim was released from the hospital this weekend, and the fourth should be released in the next few days.

