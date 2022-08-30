Affidavit: VCSO deputy sheriff facing DUI charges after crashing into vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County Deputy Sheriff is facing charges after officials say he crashed into a car while driving under the influence.

According to an affidavit, deputies were called to SR 62 and Schutte for a car crash on Monday around 10:07 p.m.

The first deputy on scene says they requested a supervisor informing them one of the drivers involved was an agency employee. That employee was identified as deputy Michael Bishop.

During initial contact with Bishop, officials say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, and his speech was slurred and slow.

Deputies say, Bishop refused medical treatment on scene, and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Operation Center for field sobriety testing and potential chemical breath test.

According to an affidavit, Bishop was given three standardized field sobriety tests. He was also given a portable breath test that showed his Blood Alcohol Content level was .338.

Bishop’s BAC level was over four times the legal limit.

Officials say Bishop was taken to Deaconess Midtown ER for medical clearance and a chemical blood draw. After being cleared from the hospital, Bishop was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on a $100 bond.

According to the jail’s website, he has since been released.

