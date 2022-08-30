$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention.
It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features.
Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool.
There’s also massive outdoor space, including three and a half miles of trails, eight lakes, and a shooting range.
It can all be yours for nearly $48 million.
You can view the listing here.
