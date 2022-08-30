Birthday Club
3 Tri-State veterans inducted into Ky. Veterans Hall of Fame

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Three Tri-State veterans have been inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

Officials say they are being honored for their extensive post-military community service.

The three inductees are Marine Corps Sergeant Keith R. Cain, and Army Sergeant Harold M. Robinson from Daviess County, and Army Captain Harold Leasure Sr. from Hopkins County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

