19-year-old arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a 19-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Jasper.

After an investigation, officers say Liam Kibby was arrested on several charges, including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement and sexual battery.

He was taken into custody at his home on Schuetter Road Monday night and booked into the Dubois County Jail.

