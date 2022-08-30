Birthday Club
136th Labor Day Celebration set for Warrick Co.

Labor Day Parade in Boonville in 2018(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The country’s second oldest continuous Labor Day celebration is happening at the Warrick County Fairgrounds September 2-5.

There will be free parking, free carnival rides, 2022 pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, crafts vendors, Queen’s Tea, rummage sale, poker run, kid’s games, Red Dragon laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, fireworks, backyard cook-off and car show. There will also be free, open karaoke nights Saturday and Sunday.

The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be September 5 at 9 a.m. There will be shuttle service from the Warrick County Fairgrounds to the parade staging area on Parade Day for those participating in the Parade. That starts at 6:30 a.m.

The Labor Day Association was established in 1886, and the 136-year-old Celebration is the 2nd oldest continuous Labor Day Celebration in the Nation. Officials with The Labor Day Association say its core is organized labor, and its membership includes 64 Tri-State unions.

The Celebration honors all who labor in this country and not just union members.

