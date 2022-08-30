Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim the prize and has a year to do so.(KGNS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We still do not know who won last month’s $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

That’s because the Illinois Lottery says the winner has yet to come forward.

Officials announced in July someone purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

On Friday, officials said the winner has yet to claim their prize, but there is still time for that to happen.

The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

However, they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump sum cash payout, which would be worth close to $742 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey McGillicuddy
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
Gene Hoover.
Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal
Maeling Smith.
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer sentenced
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons
Henderson Lions Club gives back to community
Henderson Lions Club gives more than $28k in grants to community
Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecution rests in R. Kelly trial