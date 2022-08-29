Birthday Club
Youthbuild Evansville set to host graduation ceremony

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youthbuild Evansville is set to host a graduation ceremony Monday night.

That ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Kissel Community Center.

YouthBuild aims to empower youth to discover knowledge, passion and drive to help rebuild their lives and their community.

Congressman Larry Bucshon will also be there to address the graduates.

