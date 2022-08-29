Youthbuild Evansville set to host graduation ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youthbuild Evansville is set to host a graduation ceremony Monday night.

That ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Kissel Community Center.

YouthBuild aims to empower youth to discover knowledge, passion and drive to help rebuild their lives and their community.

Congressman Larry Bucshon will also be there to address the graduates.

